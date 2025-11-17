A prominent leaker claims that Microsoft will announce an Xbox Showcase very soon. According to the insider, the latest showcase will take place at the end of November and feature major third-party games Xbox Studios will release in 2026.

Leaker Claims November Xbox Showcase Announcement Is Coming Soon

Back in October, reports claimed that an Xbox Showcase was going to happen in November 2025. After weeks went by without any update, many assumed it was just a rumor. However, a prominent leaker now claims that Microsoft will be announcing the Xbox Showcase any day now. Similar to the July Nintendo Direct, it appears that Microsoft is waiting until the last second to announce their showcase.

This latest update comes from prolific gaming insider NateTheHate, who confirmed the Xbox Showcase in a post on X. When someone asked if Microsoft was actually going to announce it, he responded: “Announcement for it is very soon.” Interestingly, the user who leaked the Silent Hill 2 Xbox port also claims that the November Xbox Showcase is going to be announced either November 17 or the 18. So yeah, very soon.

With any kind of leak, we should always take it with a grain of salt. However, with Windows Central reporting last month that a November Xbox Showcase was true, it seems like this is a pretty solid leak. Not to mention, NateTheHate has a long track record of being accurate. In fact, he’s the insider who correctly confirmed previous Nintendo Directs when many believed they weren’t going to happen.

What Games Will Be at the November Xbox Showcase?

So if a November Xbox Showcase is going to be announced, what games can we expect to see there? Well, speaking of that Windows Central report back in October, the outlet actually gave us a few hints of what might be shown. According to their report, the event will largely focus on third-party titles.

“This showcase will focus on third-party titles from Microsoft’s publishing partners of all shapes and sizes, and will feature almost entirely (if not actually entirely) Xbox Play Anywhere titles.” Based on that, the Showcase is largely going to focus on Microsoft’s efforts to bring all their games to third-party platforms. Because of this, I doubt we’ll see gameplay from titles such as Fable.

While I do think some of those major IPs could eventually go multi-platform, I think Microsoft still plans to keep a few things exclusive at least initially. Perhaps we’ll get some new footage from State of Decay 3, or maybe even the recently announced Halo CE Remake Campaign Evolved? Regardless, based on leaks, it sounds like the November Showcase will mostly center around the company’s “Play Anywhere” initiative.