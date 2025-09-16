Leaker Claims September PlayStation State of Play Is Coming Next Week: 8 PS5 Games We Could See

A new leak claims that Sony will host a PlayStation State of Play conference very soon. Here are the rumored PS5 titles that could get updates in the leaked September showcase.

Screenshot: PlayStation

According to a recent report, a PlayStation State of Play is happening next week. This latest update comes from prolific gaming insider NateTheHate. The new PS5 showcase was leaked in a September 15 post he made on X. When someone asked when Sony was hosting their next event, NateTheHate replied “very soon” and “next week.”

While the insider hasn’t given an exact date, we can take an educated guess based on Sony’s previous scheduling. The September PlayStation State of Play date could take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2025. If we look at previous State of Plays that aren’t focused on a single game, they tend to be held on Wednesdays.

Screenshot: X @NateTheHate2

NateTheHate has a consistent track record of being credible going back years now. For example, he recently leaked the July Nintendo Direct a week before it was confirmed. So, while taking this with a grain of salt is certainly advisable, this latest rumor does have a lot of steam behind it.

As for what could be showcased at the event, nothing has been confirmed yet. But there are quite a few rumored games I’ll break down below.

PS5 Games That Could Be Featured in State of Play

Screenshot: PlayStation, Bungie

To be clear, NateTheHate hasn’t claimed any specific games will be shown off at the upcoming PlayStation showcase. There also really haven’t been any concrete rumors about the digital event itself. However, we do have quite a bit of PS5 game leaks that have surfaced online over the last few months.

Based on previous leaks and rumors, here is a list of PS5 games that could potentially be shown off at the September PlayStation State of Play:

Marvel’s Wolverine (A recent leak claims it’s still coming out in 2026).

(A recent leak claims it’s still coming out in 2026). Saros gameplay trailer (Announced at Feb State of Play).

gameplay trailer (Announced at Feb State of Play). Halo PS5 (A rumored Halo game coming to PS5 has been leaked by Bungie dataminers).

PS5 (A rumored Halo game coming to PS5 has been leaked by Bungie dataminers). God of War (A leak claims it’s a 2.5D GoW spin-off Metroidvania game).

(A leak claims it’s a 2.5D GoW spin-off Metroidvania game). FF9 Remake (not leaked or confirmed, but many fans have been expecting it).

New Marvel Tokon characters.

characters. Intergalactic (Naughty Dog’s next title).

(Naughty Dog’s next title). Venom (recent leak says Insomniac Games is still working on it.)

Screenshot: PlayStation, Insomniac Games

If I had to take a guess, I think Marvel’s Wolverine will get reintroduced with a new announcement. The game has only one official trailer, which was a short 20-second teaser video.

Before Insomniac Games could market it further, the studio got hit with a major ransomware attack. Unfortunately, a working build of the Wolverine game got leaked online. All this to say, the project’s marketing was heavily delayed.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a Halo PS5 announcement. Credible Bungie dataminers have leaked the project as far back as June. We still don’t know what Halo game will get ported to PlayStation. Finally, I wouldn’t be shocked if we got an update for the rumored God of War spin-off. This thing has been leaked numerous times over the past year.