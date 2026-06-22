Leaks Confirms More Characters For Marvel’s Secret ‘Project Comet’ RPG

Although the title hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, a new leak has revealed even more details about the mysterious Marvel project called Project Comet.

New Character Models for Marvel’s Project Comet Revealed

Marvel is having a big couple of years in the world of gaming. Marvel Rivals is still going strong and is one of the few new live service games launched in the last few years to find its footing and connect with an audience. Insomniac’s Wolverine is also just around the corner for PS5 owners.

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In addition to those titles, there have been rumors for months that Marvel is also working with a studio on a mobile-focused RPG featuring its roster of heroes. Although the project hasn’t actually been confirmed or officially revealed yet, an industry insider just shared what appears to be a load of character assets for the upcoming game.

The new leaks come from MultiverSusie, who has proved to be a reliable source of information with previous insider intel.

MultiverSusie describes Project Comet as “close to a Gacha game like Genshin or Wuthering Waves but Marvel, The account also claims that, “It is almost like a Marvel Ultimate Alliance mobile game in a way.”

According to MultiverSusie’s information, the following characters are going to be included:

Captain America

Elektra

War Machine

Invisible Woman

Wolverine

Spider-Man

Doctor Strange

Juggernaut

Doc Ock

Quicksilver

Beast

Thor

It’s easy to see how a Genshin Impact style game with the branding power of the Marvel IP could turn into a very profitable game if the core mechanics are sound and provide an engaging gameplay loop.

That said, gacha style games can rub gamers the wrong way with repetitive and grindy free-to-play tropes. Project Comet will need to ensure that gamers are actually being engaged and entertained if it wants to stand out from the crowd and develop an audience that is willing to invest in it.

Rumors suggest that there was a closed mobile playtest scheduled for June 2026, but it either hasn’t happened yet or everyone is staying very quiet about it.

Hopefully the community will learn more about the title with an official reveal sometime soon. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on all the upcoming Marvel gaming projects.

Marvel’s Project Comet has not officially been revealed yet and the game does not have a confirmed title or release date. It is rumored to be a mobile release.