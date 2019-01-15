The ‘Learning to Be Spider-Man’ Meme Is the Next Great Spidey Meme

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a brilliant movie. Even if superhero flicks aren’t your thing, you’ll just have to blindly trust me on this one. I cried during it, like, twice. Just go see this shit, OK?

One small example of the many, many ways Spider-Verse was sick was how it acknowledged memes. Spider-Man memes have a deep lineage on the internet, and it was cool of the film to (spoiler alert!) tip its hat to some classic Spidey content in the post-credits scene.

Videos by VICE

It wasn’t long before Spider-Verse itself became a part of this fabled joke bloodline, too. There were more than a few meme-able moments in this movie, but a still of—no spoilers—two Spider-Men, side-by-side, spawned some particularly funny content.

https://twitter.com/PicturesFoIder/status/1083041242596937728/photo/1

https://twitter.com/artdisease/status/1083822001393942529

The internet being the internet, a few ironic versions of the meme cropped up too, including a whole bunch about a mobile game called Mafia City, whose infamously shitty ads are an entire meme unto themselves.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Peter Slattery on Twitter.