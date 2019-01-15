The ‘Learning to Be Spider-Man’ Meme Is the Next Great Spidey Meme

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a brilliant movie. Even if superhero flicks aren’t your thing, you’ll just have to blindly trust me on this one. I cried during it, like, twice. Just go see this shit, OK?
One small example of the many, many ways Spider-Verse was sick was how it acknowledged memes. Spider-Man memes have a deep lineage on the internet, and it was cool of the film to (spoiler alert!) tip its hat to some classic Spidey content in the post-credits scene.
It wasn’t long before Spider-Verse itself became a part of this fabled joke bloodline, too. There were more than a few meme-able moments in this movie, but a still of—no spoilers—two Spider-Men, side-by-side, spawned some particularly funny content.
The internet being the internet, a few ironic versions of the meme cropped up too, including a whole bunch about a mobile game called Mafia City, whose infamously shitty ads are an entire meme unto themselves.this template Into the Spider-Verse
