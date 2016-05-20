Leather Towel Deliver On The Adage That When It Rains, It Pours Loud Punk Rock Music

By day Thomas Wuss is an exceptional school teacher. By night he in an exceptional bassist in the exceptional hard rock band Leather Towel. But Thomas freaked out slightly when his bandmates coerced him into printing the sleeves for their demo Leather Towel MMXII on the school photocopy machines. The design on the sleeve includes naked breasts and Thomas was concerned that the prudish Mrs. Wilson would end up finding some boobs in the photocopy tray the following morning.

Thankfully everything worked out and Thomas didn’t have to explain what Leather Towel MMXII meant at the Thursday staff meeting.

Not that Leather Towel MMXII needs much explaining. It’s basically a raw recording of some rousing rock and roll performed by four dudes who love getting their rousing on.

Following that old rock and roll adage “when it rains, it pisses down with loud punk rock”, the demo follows a spate or recent Leather Towel releases including a 7” and their debut album on Aarght records.

Currently playing shows on the East Coast of Australia with Lumpy and the Dumpers and Cal and the Calories, we sent some questions to drummer Ola Power who answered from the back of a tour van somewhere.

Noisey: Last night was the first Leather Towel show in a while. Where/when was the last one? Was Zane from Cereal Killer was still underage?

Ola Power: Zane was getting drunk on the headmaster’s blood and a cake made out of cereal. Terrible Truths got baked and were later found snacking hard on the aforementioned cake.

The cassette is comprised of two different demo recordings. Which is better?

How does one choose a favourite among their children? You wait for one to contract cholera and chuck it off a cliff like the Spartans did. If one side attracts white power types then that side is our least favourite.

Side B is called Wuss Power. Is this because your bassist Thomas Wuss recorded it?

It’s not what you think about it, but what you choose to not think #facts

Are sliders overhyped?

It’s a burger tease without a full patty climax.

What’s with Lisa Loeb? Is she the band’s spirit animal?

Lisa sang a beautiful song entitled “Stay (I Miss You)” and we found a photo of her and her massive pussy on the worldwide web. We’re all big cat lovers.

The art of Jonthan McBurnie is great. Who is he?

Jonathan McBurnie is excellent – his art speaks for itself. He was kind enough to let us use his art.

Catch Leather Towel:

May 20 – Sydney at Marrickville Bowls Club

May 22- Melbourne at Bar Open

May 23 – Melbourne at Old Bar