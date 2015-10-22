Leave the Sequins at Home: Teenage Mutants Remixes NERVO’s “The Other Boys”

NERVO teaming up with Nile Rodgers, Kylie Minogue, and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears might be the biggest contemporary disco-pop super group the world has ever known (but ABBA is still the boss). Their collaborative track, “The Other Boys,” appeared on the duo’s debut album Collateral on Ultra Records in July. However, it was only released as a single in October. Now it’s getting the remix treatment from German producer Teenage Mutants. Speaking to THUMP, he says, “Working with NERVO, Kylie, Jake, and Nile was such a big thing. I tried to focus my remix on an old school electronic baseline with some dreamy and spooky chords. Simple, but Good.”

Read More on THUMP: NERVO Signs to Ultra Records, Drops Bumpin’ New Single ‘Rise Early Morning’

Videos by VICE

The rework strips away much of the sequinned glamour from the original’s flavour. The deep house vibes give it a darker, funkier feel: the treble fades away like a twinkling disco ball eclipsed by a fog machine. The vocals remain the the foundation of the track, with Shears and Minogue passing the mic back in fourth. Though it’d be hard to argue that Minogue didn’t get the better of the deal: her sultry verses line up with the brilliant bass drop that, arguably, defines Mutants’ iteration of the track.

There’s a depth to the remix that, whether you’re in stilettos or black leather boots, is easy to groove to.

The remix will be available October 23 through Ultra Records.



Teenage Mutatants is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

NERVO is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter