Fire, Fury and Change: Lebanon’s Week of Protests, in Photos

Since last Thursday, Lebanon’s streets have shaken with the noise and movement of mass demonstrations. Up to four million people have reportedly joined the revolt against low living standards, rising unemployment, the spread of corruption and poverty and the ruling government’s overall mismanagement of the country. According to the World Bank, more than a quarter of Lebanon’s population now lives below the poverty line. Iraqi-born photographer Tamara Abdul Hadi and Lebanese photographer Roï Saada took to the streets of capital city Beirut to convey the atmosphere of the ongoing protests, which are demanding the removal of the entire political system under the slogan: “All means all”.
“The energy on the streets has been electrifying and hopeful, and not to mention a long time coming,” Abdul Hadi and Saada told VICE Arabia. “People of all ages, from parents with their children, university students to grandparents, the people of Lebanon have been flooding the streets to protest against corruption and taxes – shouting for the fall of the regime – under no political party or sectarian affiliation. For the first time in Lebanese modern history, people broke out from any religious and political representation to hold politicians accountable.”