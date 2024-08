On a new episode of VICELAND’s STATES OF UNDRESS, host Hailey Gates treks to Beirut to see how French Lebanese designer Dany Atrache puts together his lavish collections for Paris’s famed haute couture season. He takes Hailey on a tour of his studio, shows her his intricate embroidery work, and even lets her try on one of his finest dresses.

