LeBron and Cavs Return to Hero’s Welcome in Cleveland, MVP Chants on Airport Tarmac

The party in Cleveland began last night and it continues today as the Cavaliers returned home after taking a quick detour to party their faces off in Las Vegas. The team plane landed moments ago as a flood of humanity waited for it and one by one, members of the front office, coaching staff, and players disembarked until finally Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and a shirtless (natch) J.R. Smith popped out. Then it was LeBron—in an impossible coincidence, wearing an Ultimate Warrior shirt—and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

They all had microphones at this point and LeBron grabbed one and gave the same guttural “CLEVELAND” scream he gave with Doris Burke last night, and an extra Nature Boy “woo!” for good measure. The crowd obviously ate it up as, somehow, streamers fell around them, and then they all started chanting MVP.

It’s amazing what winning can do for you. After preparing for and then playing in a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, the players all went out and partied all night and did not leave the club until 8:12 this morning, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. And each and every player had a huge smile on his face and a bounce in his step. They all look like they could do it all over again today.

