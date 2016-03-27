LeBron Gets T’d Up for Filthy Staredown After Even Filthier Dunk

LEBRON WHY THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY pic.twitter.com/7xkTLLjTAZ

— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 27, 2016

And on the third day, LeBron rose up and ascended unto the rim with a disgusting throwdown that would smite his enemies. Well, technically it went down on Holy Saturday—not Easter Sunday—but Holy Shit nevertheless.

In last night’s game against the Nicks, LeBron’s Cavs went on to beat New York 107-93 in the Garden, but the scoreline doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, because the only real takeaway is goddamn. LeBron started a drive toward an open pocket while 6’9″ Lou Amundson feebly guarded him. Kristaps Porzingis, who had a record-breaking night himself, came in and tried to help Amundson—that’s 14 vertical feet of defense—but to no avail.

LeBron forced a double-handed hammer past both of them, and gave Amundson a stare that could burn through steel. The King was handed a technical for his mean mug, but not even he seemed to care. Just reveling in his badness. James has risen, James will come again.