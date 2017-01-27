LeBron James Disses Trump with NBA All-Star Voting One-Liner

LeBron James is using his voice in the wokest league in sports to hammer home a message: Donald Trump is a chump who lost the popular vote. During an interview with reporters about the new NBA All-Star voting format, James went out of his way to take a jab at how democracy doesn’t always turn up with the best (or even fair) choice, by saying, “There’s always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president.”

LeBron is far from bashful about delving into politics. Last year, James introduced Hillary Clinton in Cleveland and has been outspoken about Black Lives Matter protests. So a quick-witted Trump jab isn’t out of the question.

Videos by VICE

And LeBron wasn’t the only one to make the same joke:

Once again the popular vote didn’t matter……

— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017

Now all we have to do is sit back, and wait for Trump make a shitty “LeBron is no Michael Jordan” tweet. Sad!