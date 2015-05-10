LeBron James Hits Game-Winning Shot at the Buzzer

Well, how do you fucking do, Derrick Rose? One game after Rose hit a buzzer beater to win Game 3, LeBron James hit a buzzer beater of his own to take Game 4 from the Bulls, 86-84. The end of the game was all over the map, LeBron got called for an offensive foul while trying to split a double team, giving the Bulls the ball with about 14 seconds left, trailing 84-82. Rose hit a layup to tie the game up and with no timeouts left, and despite David Blatt’s attempts to call one, LeBron raced up the court with the ball and drove to the rim. It looked like there was certainly contact, but maybe not enough to call in that situation. The ball went out of bounds with .8 seconds left and, controversially perhaps, the referees took a minute to look at the time situation—and pushed it up to 1.5 seconds—allowing the Cavs to draw up what would be the game-winning play.

LeBron got the ball in the corner and put up a fadeaway jumper and hit all net right at the buzzer. The obvious counter to the controversial extra time, though, is this: who else was getting that ball? How do you let LeBron get a clean look with 1.5 seconds left? The series is now tied at two games apiece and Game 5 is Tuesday.

