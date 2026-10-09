LeBron James Jams Out to Drake After Spending Months Supporting His Enemies, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar

Are Drake and LeBron James finally cool again? Or is there quietly still some bad blood on the Toronto rapper’s side? Maybe the NBA legend just wanted to stay true to his ‘hip-hop historian’ label and show he wasn’t too biased against ICEMAN.

Regardless, a new video has surfaced online of LeBron shooting around before a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the video, you can see him nodding his head along to the song “Whisper My Name” from ICEMAN. Check it out below:

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LeBron vibing to Drake's "Whisper My Name" in warm-ups 👀 pic.twitter.com/cQ1G9Tnc4z — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 9, 2026

It’s pretty surreal that LeBron welcomed his old friend back into his playlist, considering how he dissed him on ICEMAN as well. On “Make Them Remember“, Drake called him out for notoriously switching teams throughout his career, from Cleveland to Miami, then back to Cleveland and Los Angeles. Now, he’s playing in Philadelphia, which makes the diss a little scarier.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena/because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” the Take Care rapper spits. “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me/I’m a real n***a, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.”

LeBron James Extends an Olive Branch to Drake by Vibing to His Latest Album

Wait, so how did LeBron James draw his ire in the first place? It likely stemmed from his showing up to Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out event in 2024. This was during the peak of the war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Consequently, it wouldn’t be surprising if it felt like Bron had picked a side.

Additionally, King James showed love to Jay-Z during a freestyle that also featured a shot towards Drizzy. “The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ, n***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them,” Hov rapped at the Roots Picnic. “Them crackers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them, don’t talk success to me, you n***as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded.”

Drake was probably even madder when LeBron James likened Jay-Z to a “big brother” back in July 2026. “He’s the one who’s given me so much game and has taught me so much. And I’m always thinking about him any time I’m doing something business-wise or making a decision or whatever, thinking like, is this going to make him proud,” James told Rich Kleiman for CNBC. “Because he gave me so much game as a 16-year-old kid.”

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images