LeBron James Opts Out of Contract with Cavaliers

Brian Windhorst reported what we all knew would happen when we learned LeBron had an opt-out clause in his new contract with the Cavaliers: LeBron James has exercised that opt-out clause. In all likelihood, LeBron is going to stay with the Cavs and he is just using this opportunity to make sure Cleveland is going in the right direction before signing another deal with an opt-out clause.

You never know what can happen, though, right? So just to cover all the bases, we’re going to look at the teams with need that might be looking to add a player like LeBron James, and what role he would fill on each roster.