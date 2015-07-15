LeBron James Plays “Faceketball” With Jimmy Fallon, is a Dirty Cheat

LeBron James was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the two men played a made up game called “Faceketball,” which involves shooting Nerf balls at mini hoops strapped to your opponent’s head via headband. It looks kind of fun, to be honest, and the presence of the hoop right in front of your face makes shooting much more challenging than you’d think. But! That is no no excuse for LeBron’s cheatin’-ass ways.

Look how far he’s reaching! He’s like that guy you played beer pong against who leaned halfway across the table to take a shot. Not cool, LeBron. Not cool at all. Fallon at least has some self respect and doesn’t lean all over the place; he just flicks his wrist and sinks his shots. He even hit a fadeaway.

