LeBron James Says Kiwi Skins Have the Same Mouthfeel as… Ass

Do you eat your kiwis whole, skin and all? How confident are you in that answer? Because today I bring you some information that… well, I’m not going to speculate on whether this will make you more or less likely to want to touch your tongue to the outside of a kiwi. What you do with your fruit is between you and your own personal copy of Call Me By Your Name.

Yesterday, very good basketball player LeBron James was on Ellen and demonstrated that he is also very good at identifying a kiwi based on texture using only his tongue. This surprising skill might have gotten more attention if he didn’t immediately follow up this demonstration with the somewhat distracting fact that LeBron James thinks kiwis feel like ass, upon the tongue. You can see what I’m talking about around the 2:20 mark:

Oh, Channing Tatum also… participated.

