LeBron James Shows Some Love to 16-Year-Old Special Olympian Who Was Wearing His Shoes

During the Cavaliers 89-77 win against the Celtics in Boston last night, LeBron James provided a pretty cool moment for a 16-year-old kid who was being honored by the Celtics. Aaron Miller was born with severe brain damage that doctors thought would leave him paralyzed for life. He went through “thousands of hours” of surgery and physical therapy to eventually be able to play basketball and golf for his high school. He was named MVP of the Greater Boston Basketball League last spring and was being honored at center court as the “Hero Among Us” in Boston last night.

LeBron noticed where he was sitting, and that he was wearing shoes he specifically designed for kids with disabilities, so he went over and said what’s up. Miller’s face is one of the year’s best sports moments.

After the game, LeBron went back to Miller and gave him the shoes he was wearing during the game and told reporters why he went over. Part of it was Miller’s personal story. When LeBron saw it on the jumbotron, he “looked up there and right from there, it became so much more than basketball.”

“He also had my shoes on,” James said. “I designed those shoes for kids with conditions where they can’t tie their own shoestrings, and he had a pair on. Those shoes that he had on are made for kids that can’t tie their own shoes, and it’s just one strap. When I saw his story, it was just like, I don’t know, I felt like I was a part of him. Just showing my respect, gave him my shoes. It was well received by him. It was not for you guys or the fans. It was for him.”

