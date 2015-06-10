LeBron James Still Refusing to Talk to Jimmy Kimmel’s Sidekick Guillermo

Jimmy Kimmel has been running a pre-pre game show of sorts for ABC before the NBA Finals and tonight he had his ace reporter Guillermo on the scene to try to interview a bunch of players. A lot of them humored Guillermo, including J.R. Smith, Leandro “Barbecue” Barbosa, and Tristan Thompson. Thompson gets a special shout out because he conducted an entire interview while Guillermo hugged him. Others tried to humor him and struggled, like Kendrick Perkins—who refused to say which Disney Princess he was, even though we all know it’s Sleeping Beauty—and Klay Thompson, who had no idea how to finish the words to the “Dreidel Song” were, even though it’s his name.

Guillermo also tried to talk to LeBron, who has ignored him every single year they’ve tried this stunt. Spoiler alert: he ignored him again! He even ignored J.R. Smith when Guillermo asked J.R. to put in a good word for him. Cold as ice, Bron. The segment finally ended with Steph Curry and, unsurprisingly, Steph was the nicest of the bunch. He was the only one to speak directly into to Guillermo’s microphone, which was a basketball, and he answered Guillermo’s questions about as politely as possible.

