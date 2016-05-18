LeBron James Tried to End A Rim’s Life On Tuesday

The Cavaliers handily dispatched the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals last night in Cleveland to the tune of 115-84, and it was never even as close as that lopsided score looks. For an appropriate example of this game, in micro, we look to the video above, where LeBron tried to bury the rim, the basketball, and the hopes and dreams of the fourth largest city in North America six feet under the Quicken Loans Arena.

And then we have this photo, equally amazing because the force of LeBron’s dunk was so powerful that the basketball literally bent to his will. I don’t know if this is a trick of the lens or what, but you don’t see a (properly inflated!) basketball seemingly wrap itself around the rim. Usually, if a guy dunks directly into the rim, he gets blown back by the force and the ball goes flying off the rim. Not so here.

This picture now has an apocryphal tie to the dunk above, but LeBron’s positioning is different in the picture than the videos and GIFs; he’s off to the right in the still, while pretty much dead center in the video. The difference doesn’t really matter except for this: it means LeBron tried to end a rim’s life at least twice last night.

