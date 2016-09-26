LeBron on Police Shootings: “It’s a Scary-Ass Situation”

LeBron James spoke to reporters today at the Cleveland Cavaliers media day and for the first time discussed Colin Kaepernick and the protests that have followed since it was first discovered he was sitting for the national anthem before 49ers games. James also spoke more generally about interacting with the police, and how he fears for his son who will soon be learning to drive, calling the idea of his son getting pulled over “a scary-ass situation.”

James was asked specifically about Kaepernick’s protest and said that while he would stand during the national anthem, that didn’t mean he doesn’t agree with what Kaepernick is doing.

Videos by VICE

“Me standing for the national anthem is something I will do, that’s who I am, that’s what I believe in, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect and don’t agree with what Colin Kaepernick is doing. You have the right to voice your opinion, stand for your opinion and he’s doing it in the most peaceful way I’ve ever see someone do something.”

James then went on to touch on the fear that come with raising a black son in this environment, while also making sure to point out that not all cops are bad, and not all kids are good, but that something has to give.

Full clip of that 14 second clip of lebron everyone is sharing pic.twitter.com/duWwIszAnl

— Idris Elbruh (@CapitalSS) September 26, 2016

“I got a 12-year-old son…I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own car, being able to leave the house on his own.It’s a scary thought right now to think if my son gets pulled over, you know, and you tell your kids if you just apply and you just listen to the police that they will be respectful and things will work itself out, and you see these videos that continue to come out—it’s a scary, it’s a scary-ass situation that if my son calls me and says he’s been pulled over that I’m not that confident that things are gonna go well and my son is gonna return home. And my son just started the sixth grade. So we just want the conversation to keep going.”

Over the years, James has not shied away from speaking out on issues that are important to him. Just this summer he joined Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade at the ESPYs to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism. Before that he wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt following the death of Eric Garner, and before that he and the rest of his Miami Heat teammates posed in hoodies following the death of Trayvon Martin.