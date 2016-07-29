LeBron Reportedly Advised Justin Bieber to Turn Away $5 Million Performance at the RNC—Sad!

LeBron James just may have saved elfin Canadian pop star Justin Bieber from committing political hari-kari last week, according to TMZ. Confronted with the enticing opportunity to play a 45-minute concert at a GOP event at the Republican National Convention to the tune of $5 million—what would be Bieber’s highest payday ever—Bieber nearly agreed to do the deed. But not before LeBron advised against it.

The details in TMZ’s report are fairly priceless. The promoter who contacted Bieber said that the event was “not political,” despite being close to the Quicken Loans Arena, where the RNC was being held—during the RNC—but Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, a Hillary Clinton supporter, advised against it and allegedly almost quit over the ordeal, according to TMZ’s sources at the talent agency CAA. Bieber allegedly also discussed putting up up Black Lives Matter banners at the event, but donors encouraged him to replace them with “All Lives Matter” banners instead. Surprise, surprise. Bieber also would have been prohibited from saying anything disparaging about Trump and the GOP. Meanwhile, Bieber’s all black backup band were adamantly opposed to doing the show.



As for LeBron’s hand in the situation:

Our sources say the promoter told Scooter … LeBron James himself was also going to attend an event in Cleveland, welcoming the GOP without taking a political stand. The sources tell us Justin’s people got in touch with LeBron’s people, and they were told LeBron would actually not be in Cleveland for the convention and urged Justin not to go as well.



Probably sound advice, King James. Bieber eventually turned the gig down.