LeBron-Steph Curry Finals Gets the NBA on NBC Theme Treatment

Eagle-eyed internetter @RyanEytcheson noticed some pretty workable similarities between this year’s NBA Finals matchup, which pits the Cavaliers against the Warriors, and the 2001 NBA Finals. That year Allen Iverson and the Sixers took on Shaq, Kobe, and the L.A. Lakers in a David vs. Goliath matchup that Los Angeles won in five games. It’s a pretty good comparison to this year since Curry is so slight and LeBron is a freak of nature—even if the Warriors are actually the favorites in this case. Plus, it’s got John Tesh’s indelible “Roundball Rock” theme, and any excuse to listen to that is welcomed.

Even better, it’s an opportunity to revisit when Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue after burying a shot in overtime of Game 1—the only game the Sixers won in the series—which remains one of the most cold-blooded moves in sports history.