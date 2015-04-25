LeBron Tosses Full-Court Shot Like a Football, Hits Nothing but Net

The Cavaliers and Celtics play Game 4 of their series tomorrow at 1 PM and Boston will try to avoid getting swept on their home court. Ordinarily, a good strategy would be to make LeBron take ridiculously, outrageously difficult shots like, say, a full court heave from the corner of the court. But, as you can see here, that strategy is clearly out.

While shooting around at TD Garden today, a shirtless LeBron tossed a basketball the entire length of the court—like it was a football, or softball, or any other type of ball a normal human would have to use to approximate this Vine—drawing only nylon. And, before it even went in, LeBron said “C’mon, give me my money.” There is no way it should look that effortless but that, more than anything, is LeBron’s whole deal.