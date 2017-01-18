LeBron’s 11-Year-Old Son Is Already Better At Basketball Than You

Don’t look now, but the chips off the oldhead block are comin’.



Over the weekend, the North Coast Blue Chips took their AAU act to Fort Wayne Ind. to play in the Gym Rats MLK Classic. One of the future-future-future stars of the day was LeBron James Jr., 11, who led his 6th-grade class of 2023 to the title game. Other than the “freight train barreling down the lane” move, Bronny displayed all manner of Pop’s repertoire. He showed off crossovers, no-looks, step-backs, finger-rolls, deep-threes, and vicious swats of much tinier boys (who surely deserved a hot dog and an orange pop for the rejections), and even aced the bottle throwing thing that’s all the rage.

Bronny is already being scouted (we assume), but like his father in 2007, ’11, ’14, ’15, he is not infallible. His squad lost to Team Teague 2023. Clearly, the Teagues are in the James Family’s collective head, well except for Bryce Maximus, 8, whose skills were showcased playing with the 4th-grade squad. His unit brought home hardware.

Time waits for no man, LeBron. You better not give those driveway games away this summer. Footsteps creeping and you’re Iguodala.

Although from all proud corny dad appearances, you don’t seem to mind.