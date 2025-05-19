Lectric Bikes’ Best Sale of the Year Is Live Ahead of Memorial Day

Lectric Bikes likes to run the occasional sale on its range of ebikes (electric bicycles), but no other sale during the year is as big as the one it runs for Memorial Day.

I’ve tested Lectric bikes before, and I’ve always walked away impressed. They’re solid, built like tanks, and I had none of the assembly headaches that many other ebikes have plagued me with.

Lectric Bikes’ Memorial Day Sale is even better than its Earth Day Sale back in April. You can save up to $742 on certain models. Not every bike in the lineup is on sale, but nearly all of them are, from cargo ebikes to commuter ebikes to folding ebikes.

Memorial Day is Monday, April 26, but you don’t have to wait until then to pick up a new ebike for cheap. The sale is live right now.

The Lectric XPedition 2.0, a cargo bike that I’ve compared to the Chevy Suburban, is nimble, powerful, fast, and has strong, hydraulic brakes that can stop a bike full of cargo with a couple of passengers without issue.

I tested this model and gave it two thumbs up as a big cargo-and-passenger hauler ebike. The XPedition 2.0 is $394 to $742 off.

Lectric says that its long-running line of XP folding ebikes isn’t just its best-selling model, but also that it’s America’s best-selling ebike, period, with more than 300,000 sold. The XP4 is the latest addition to the product range, and it’s so new that this deal is a preorder. You have to wait until June for it to ship.

The regular XP4 is only $79 off, for a sale price of $999, but the more powerful XP4 750 is $356 off. That’s wild for a bike that won’t even begin shipping to customers until the week of June 2.

If you don’t want a bike that folds up or is built for carrying more than one passenger, then the XPress 750 is your ride. It’s currently $336 off, and it’s ideal if you want a more standard commuter bike for city streets and suburban sidewalks.