Lectric eBikes Is Having a Shocker of a Black Friday Sale

I’ve ridden a lot of bikes, both analog and electric, over the years since ebikes began moving into the middle of the bicycle market at semi-sensible prices. With an analog bike, I’d often ask myself before heading out on a commute or an errand journey whether I could do it or not.

With an ebike, it wasn’t that I found myself saying “yes” more often. It was that I found myself not thinking about “could” at all. Ebikes, or electric bikes, offer their riders a customizable amount of assistance from their electric motors to help with hills, heavy loads, and long days.

Lectric eBikes, one of the most prominent ebike manufacturers, has unleashed large sales on several of their models. From folding ebikes to gravel ebikes to cargo ebikes and commuters, here are the ones that zapped us to attention.

Quick look at the black friday deals on lectric ebikes

XPress 750 Step-Thru eBike for $1,299 (22% off)

This electric commuter bike tops out at 28 MPH, which is damn fast on a bicycle. There’s a thumb throttle for motoring along when you don’t feel like pedaling at all, but like with any class 3 ebike it cuts out at 20 MPH.

You have to pedal your way to 28 MPH, although the 750 W electric motor will help you get there. The XPress 750’s range, if you go easy on the electric assist setting, goes up to 60 miles—quite far for a commuter ebike.

The 22% off deal translates to more than $300 in savings. That also doesn’t count the free accessories you get during Black Friday, including a rear cargo rack, headlight, fenders to guard against wet road spray, folding bike lock, and suspension seat post to cush your tush.

If the step-through frame design isn’t your cup of tea, you can buy the same bike on the same deal with a more traditional top tube. It’s called the XPress 750 High-Step, and it comes only in black, while the Step-Thru comes only in white.

XPedition 2.0 Raindrop Cargo Ebike for $1,399 (18% off)

Looking for more of the truck equivalent of an ebike? It’s called the cargo ebike, and it’s designed to pull trailers, haul passengers (usually kids), and ferry around full loads of groceries to such an extent that many people, at least part time, use it in lieu of their car.

There are many flavors available beyond the choice of petrol blue and white. The base model’s 60-mile range (if you go easy on the electric assist settings) is impressive. Not enough for ya? Try the Dual-Battery version for $1,699 (25% off). Now you’ve got a 120-mile range.

Still hungry for more? The Long-Range Dual Battery for $1,999 (26% off) has a range of up to 170 miles. As somebody who’s been reviewing ebikes for almost five years, that’s crazy-good range. Any one of the three models can carry 450 pounds in rider, passengers, and cargo.

To get that kind of range, you might have to shy away from its 28 MPH top speed. But that’s no different than reading the spec sheets of any ebike. That you have a choice on a continuum of 28 MPH and 170 miles of range is quite a feat.

Besides the savings on the price tag, as part of the Black Friday deal you get two rear seat cushions for passengers, a pair of snap-on aluminum running boards for their feet, a headlight, and a suspension seat post to absorb those bumps in the pavement.

XPeak High-Step 2.0 Ebike for $1,399 (11% off)

Lectric calls it an off-road ebike, but it’s not so much the mountain bike that wording conjures up as it is a gravel ebike. What’s a gravel bike, you ask? Somewhere between a mountain bike and a commuter road bike. Think commuter with larger, wider tires to handle ruts and rocks.

They’ve blown up in popularity over the last few years because they retain the comfortable ergonomics of a city bike without the complicated mountain bike features, such as full suspension, that most people don’t need or want to pay for.

The larger tires absorb impacts and imperfections on the types of trails you’re likelier to find in the city park than Moab. Its front suspension fork has 80mm of travel to soak up more on-trail vibrations, and the electric motor will carry you to 28 MPH on pedal assist.

Of course there’s a Step-Thru 2.0 version on sale for the same price, as well as both a High-Step 2.0 Long-Range and Step-Thru 2.0 Long-Range that bump the range up to 80 miles. Both the long-range models are on sale for $1,599 (19% off)

With all four variations, you also get a rear cargo rack, headlight, fenders to guard against wet road spray, folding bike lock, and suspension seat post with 40mm of travel to give you some impact absorption back there, all for free as part of the Black Friday deal.

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Foldable Ebike for $999 (31% off)

Folding down not much larger than the size of its two 20″ tires side by side, the XP Step-Thru 3.0 is a folding ebike that can reach a top speed of up to 28 MPH, with a range of up to 45 miles if you go easy on the electric assist settings.

Its small tires increase maneuverability at the expense of feeling a bit more squirrelly, but in my experience you quickly get used to it. Payload capacity sits at 330 pounds, however you divide that up between rider and cargo.

There’s also a Step-Over version of the bike for the same sale price. Unlike a bike with normal-sized tires, it’s not as much of a stretch to swing a leg over it. For up to 65 miles of range, spring for the Long-Range Step-Thru or Long-Range Step-Over for $1,199 (28% off)

In addition to the savings, the Black Friday sale tosses in a few freebies: steel front and rear cargo baskets, a plusher “Comfort Seat,” a folding bike lock, a headlight, and a suspension seat post that soaks up some of the butt-busting imperfections in the road surface.