Lectric Ebikes Are on Sale for Valentine’s Day

Buy off-season. It’s one of the most durable, widely applicable lessons of being a smart capitalist pig, as we all are to some degree. All of my winter hiking and climbing gear? Bought it in the spring. Saved tons.

Likewise, when it comes to taking home a new motorcycle or convertible, you’ll find the best deals in winter. It’s the same way with ebikes. You can save a bundle if you don’t practice patience and just go ahead with the purchase, because retailers are eager to move those bikes while the weather is still mean.

Videos by VICE

Perhaps that was the motivation of Lectric Bikes’ latest sale, or perhaps it was just rosy, sweet love. But all that matters is that you can get a deal right now for $750 off for Lectric’s Valentine’s Day sale.

the deals

Lectric Bikes isn’t allergic to deals. They pepper the calendar year-round with sales on their fleet fairly regularly. But these are good deals, and on good bikes. Some of them, like the Lectric XP4 and XPedition2, I’ve checked out in person and walked away impressed.

You can save $500 and $750 on them, respectively. The XP4 is, as Lectric tells it, the best-selling ebike in the US. It also happens to be a folding ebike, one that felt robust enough to me while also being quick and easy to fold up and unfurl.

The XPedition2 is a cargo ebike, and currently, my favorite straight-up city commuter for carrying tons of cargo. Like most Lectric bikes I’ve ridden, it’s built like a tank. You could even (gasp) plop your sweetheart on the rear seat for a ride on Valentine’s Day, as long as they don’t mind speeding down snowmelt-soaked streets in the middle of a brutal cold front.

But love is suffering, isn’t it?