The Lectric XP4 Ebike Is a Lot of Bang for Your Buck

The Lectric XP4 series of folding ebikes is a best-seller for the company Lectric Bikes. It pops up again and again whenever one finds discussion of electric bikes that fold, so naturally I had to check it out for myself.

a popular bike

The XP4 750 impressed me with construction that felt burly and solid for being a folding ebike. The single-spar frame is thick, and it didn’t give me any cause for concern about its durability. It was also incredibly easy to fold and unfold, and I could do so quickly even in my cramped New York City apartment.

Released in June 2025, the $1,200 Lectric XP4 750 is so named for its 750W motor (continuous power, not peak), which is pretty powerful for a bike of this size. Or so it seems until you look at the diminutive bike’s weight.

At 71 pounds with the battery installed, the XP4 750 may fold up into the size of a wedding cake, but it sure isn’t lightweight. It’s at the upper end of middleweight for an ebike. The 500W (continuous power) motor version for $999 is no slouch, but for the extra $300, you may as well grab the more powerful motor.

Despite the XP4’s relatively low price, at $999 to $1,200, the bike is solidly made and its folding mechanism is well-designed. There’s nothing particularly fancy, like Brompton’s made-in-the-UK, elegantly folding G-Line ebike, but then again, the Brommie costs four times as much.

Lectric proudly proclaims that its XP series of folding ebikes, collectively across the four generations numbered XP1 through XP4, is the best-selling ebike in America. Though this is an often-repeated claim across the web, the figure itself comes from Lectric Bikes, so one should add a dash of salt when considering it.

Lectric does say, as of December 2025, that more than 400,000 XP bikes have been sold. Back in May 2025, when I wrote about the then-new XP4 750’s inclusion in Lectric Bikes’ Memorial Day sale, Lectric was saying the number of XPs sold was more than 300,000, so they must be moving the new model reasonably well.

How well, exactly, I don’t know. But precise numbers aside, the Lectric XP is a popular bike, and for good reason. Finding a quality ebike for $1,000 (or, in the case of this more-powerful 750W version, a tick over $1,000) is tough, even these days, as prices for ebikes continue to dribble downward.

Finding one that also folds for this money and doesn’t feel cheap is even tougher.