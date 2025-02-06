5 Led Zeppelin Songs That Might Make You See God They’re So Good

A Led Zeppelin song is like a lightning bolt from the sky. It comes from on high and enlivens anyone who comes in contact. It’s a warning shot, a fireball, a declaration, and a timeless piece of art all at once. There is a reason classic rock radio stations dedicate whole segments to the band some five decades after their rise to popularity.

And while each song from the band is terrific, there are a select few that will actually make you feel like you’ve been put in a holy spot. A place where the heavens open and the clouds part and you think you just might be able to see the face of the Lord perched on a throne. That is the power of the British-born band’s music.

Here, we wanted to examine five specific songs. A quintet of tracks that demonstrate the divine force that courses through the music of Led Zeppelin.

“Stairway to Heaven” from Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

We might as well start here. Likely the most iconic song from the group and perhaps even the most iconic classic rock song ever, “Stairway to Heaven” is epic, monstrous, and glorious.

It begins so small, with ambient sounds and an acoustic guitar. But soon, it takes flight. It lifts and grows. Robert Plant’s voice goes banshee mode as the band roars and rips behind him. It’s enough to make you see the light.

“Immigrant Song” from Led Zeppelin III (1970)

Was this song written and recorded or did it emerge from the depths of the core of the Earth? Is it the shrieks of demons that are reaching and calling up to the celestial universe?

Robert Plant is an instrument of the gods on this song, it’s the only explanation. And his calls can be heard from the molten center of the planet to the surrounding galaxies. Who will answer? Only the gods know now.

“Ramble On” from Led Zeppelin II (1969)

What’s so truly lovely about this song is its acoustic backbone and the hand rhythm pitter-patter that matches it when the tune opens. You can feel the grass between your toes, smell the breeze on the tip of your nose. Flowers are around.

But then the earth quakes and a cathedral of rock opens up at your feet. Led Zeppelin has arrived and their service is in session. This song bridges decades, the Flower Power 1960s and the electrified 1970s.

“Black Dog” from Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

A blues-rock song that has been possessed by the heavens. This track is so good it’s like a giant star burning in the galaxy, its gravitational pull bringing in everything in proximity. One day it might collapse in on itself and become a black hole that leads only to more mystery. But until that day, we are all aglow in its sonic majesty.

“Going to California” from Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

A lamenting, mournful love song that offers hope through escape. When your world is crumbling around you, there is always a western direction to travel. Maybe it’s California, its sunshine like a warm embrace from the Holy Father. And that is what Plant sings about over bright, addictive acoustic guitars and mandolins.