Led Zeppelin Wanted This Record Destroyed—It Just Turned up on an Episode of ‘Antiques Roadshow’

A rare Led Zeppelin record, which shouldn’t even exist, just showed up on an episode of Antiques Roadshow.

Back in the 70s, the band’s label released their hit song “Whole Lotta Love” as a seven-inch vinyl single. As the story goes, Led Zeppelin had a very firm rule about not producing singles, only albums. However, their label, Atlantic Records, pressed 500 copies of this rare single. It was even certified gold in the United States.

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The band felt very upset once they found out. In response, their manager, Peter Grant, ordered the recall and destruction of all copies. All, except for one, apparently.

Atlantic Records produced a single of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” against the band’s wishes

NME reports that as Antiquies Roadshow made its way to Caerphilly Castle in Wales, one man brought in the rare vinyl. Speaking with antiques expert Marc Allum, the man shared how he came to possess it way back in the 1970s.

“I was looking for records to start a disco,” he recalled of acquiring the record from someone else, “and out of his bag came a couple of records. He went, ‘You can have those.’” Allum noted that this vinyl was only released in America, and “shouldn’t really exist” in the United Kingdom.

“There are a lot of myths and stories that build up around these things, and I heard that 500 were pressed and they went out,” Allum continued. “This came about apparently because there was a kind of disparity between the relationship between the band, the management and the record company. Led Zeppelin, the band hadn’t agreed to have any singles released.”

The rare vinyl could fetch a pretty penny at auction

The expert stated that it was “difficult to put a value on” this vinyl. He estimated it could get around $1,000 at auction, while noting some finger marks and light scratches on it.

Funnily enough, the record owner noted that people who came to his disco were not “impressed” with it. He quipped that “it cleared the dance floor” whenever he played it. He then added, “It’s been with me for 55 years, and I will probably give it to my daughters to do what they want to do with it. I don’t think I will play it again as it will devalue it.”

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Photo by Laurance Ratner/WireImage