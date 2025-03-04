Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Slammed UK Government’s AI Copyright Plan

Iconic guitarist Jimmy Page is pissed at the United Kingdom government over a new AI copyright plan and the legendary Led Zeppelin musician is not staying silent.

In a social media post, Page blasted the U.K. government over its proposed AI-related copyright laws, which NME reports would make it “easier for artificial intelligence platforms to develop and train their models using copyrighted work, without needing a license.”

The outlet adds that AI platforms “would be allowed to use material online without respecting copyright if doing so for ‘text or data mining,’ unless rights holders chose to “opt-out.”

Page is fired up over the plan, and took to Instagram to make his voice heard. In a post shared on Saturday, Page reflected on going his “craft as a session musician,” which carried him “to the global stages” he performed on with Led Zeppelin, as opposed to “a path paved by algorithms or data sets.” See Page’s full post below:

Down in the post comments, Page continued his rant: writing: “Yet, today, the UK government is proposing changes that would strip creators of this protection. Under the Data (Use and Access) Bill, AI companies would be allowed to take works, past and future, and use them as training data without consent or payment. These models digest vast amounts of human-created content and then generate imitations, bypassing the rights of the original creators.”

“The government’s proposed ‘opt-out’ system—the idea that artists will always be in a position to preemptively reserve their rights—is a sham,” Page added. “It is technically impossible for artists to opt-out. The government’s consultation ends today, but we should be clear: this is not regulation; it is a free pass for AI to exploit creativity without consequence. We must push for legislation that ensures AI cannot monetize human creativity without explicit consent and fair compensation. The government’s preferred option in its current consultation does not do that.”

“Music is not a product of data,” Page went on to write. “It is an evocation, a defiance of logic, a collision of time and place and soul. If we allow AI to co-opt the heart of human creativity, we are not ushering in a bold new era—we are signing the death warrant of originality itself.”

Finally, Page concluded: “The choice is ours. Will we let the machines take the stage, or will we fight for the irreplaceable magic of human artistry?”