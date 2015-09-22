Lee Gamble Shares Entrancing Jacking House Track And Starts His Own Label, UIQ

Lee Gamble’s musical trajectory has been genuinely irregular, but it’s provided him with the groundwork to consistently release some awfully compelling music. Starting out releasing abstract sound art on the Belgian label Entr’acte, he shifted his experimenting focus toward more physical dance sounds in 2012. Since then he’s released three terrific records on Berlin’s PAN records: 2012’s Dutch Tvashar Plumes and Diversions 1994-1996 (the latter made entirety of weightless, hallucinatory samples from old UK jungle tapes), and last year’s Koch. Now, not only does the artist have an enticing new white label release on PAN, but he’s also starting up his own label, UIQ.

PAN has uploaded the first of two tracks from the release to Soundcloud, and it’s a grainy, blunt exercise in jacking house—unmistakably Gamble, full of entrancing, greyscale murkiness. The limited release is shipping now, get it while it’s hot.

Gamble’s own new label, UIQ, which he compared in a recent, great FACT interview to “a germ in a Petri dish,” already put out its first release earlier in the month: an EP called Wrong Headspace by N1L, who has previously released sound art under his real name, Martins Rokis. The A-side “Iguana Love Bite” can be streamed below, and takes some of the stringy, phased synth gunk one might hear in golden era jungle and pairs it with insistent, pounding techno to great effect.

