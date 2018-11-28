Leek, Potato, and Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces|228 grams streaky bacon, thinly sliced

2 large leeks, white parts only, thinly sliced

⅓ cup|50 grams all-purpose flour

4 cups|1000 ml whole milk

3 cups|750 ml chicken or vegetable stock

1 ½ pounds|700 grams Idaho potatoes, peeled and diced into ½-inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

12 ounces|430 grams broccoli, cut into small florets (about ½-inch big)

6 ounces|170 grams shredded medium cheddar cheese

Directions

Heat a large saucepan over medium. Add the bacon and cook, stirring, until crispy, 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the leeks to the saucepan and cook until soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes more. Add the milk and stock and cook until thick, 5 minutes. Season with salt and stir in the potatoes. Cook until the potatoes are soft, 12 minutes. Add the broccoli and half of the reserved bacon and cook until the broccoli is tender, 5 minutes. Stir in half of the cheese and season with salt and pepper. Divide among bowls and top with the remaining bacon and cheese to serve.

