Salmon and Kimchi Pancakes Recipe

Makes 15
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup white rice flour
2 large eggs
5 ounces|142 grams (1 handful) kimchi, roughly chopped
1 (8-ounce|227-gram) piece leftover cooked salmon, skin removed and discarded, meat flaked
kosher salt, to taste
3 tablespoons canola oil
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons kimchi juice
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flours with the eggs and ¼ cup|60 ml water. Stir in the kimchi and the salmon and season with the salt.
- Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, cook 2 tablespoons of the batter, flattening it slightly into a pancake. Cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides and the edges are crispy, 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Meanwhile, mix the kimchi juice with the mayonnaise in a small bowl. Serve with the pancakes.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe was reprinted with permission of the author from Now & Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus + Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers.