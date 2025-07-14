‘Legacy of Kain Remastered’ Got Physical Editions! Two Claps for Owning Your Games!

On July 11th, Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics announced Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is getting a physical edition for both the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions. Not only is there a physical Standard edition, but there’s also a Deluxe one with — you guessed it — the actual game. Look at that, a Deluxe edition with the actual game.

‘Legacy of kain’ just got purchased

Play video

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered brings back the classic action-adventure series with “higher-resolution textures, models and VFX, as well as a new photo mode, upgraded camera, new control options, enhanced performance and more.” And we all know how tough 3D cameras were back when this game released.

Videos by VICE

When this came out last December, I had it on my list to buy, but not really as a priority. And then, we got this announcement. The standard version of the game will run you only $29.99. Which, given the way things are priced now, that’s reasonable. And you can get it pretty much anywhere.

But the real treat, and the one I’ll be grabbing, is the Deluxe version. Take notes, everyone. This is how special editions of games used to be — and how they should be.

“The Deluxe Edition of Legacy of Kain™: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered includes a physical copy of the title, a SteelBook, an artbook (highlighting the collection’s stunning remastered gothic environments, architecture, characters, enemies, weapons, and concept and key art), the official soundtrack on a physical CD, and a collectible tuck-in box.”

I miss SteelBooks with the actual game. We have to get back to this. It may not fix everything, but it’s a start. The Deluxe Edition will cost $49.99. Again, a very reasonable price for what you’re getting. I’ll be on that very soon and throwing that soundtrack in my car for old times’ sake. Yes, I still have a book of CDs in there.