Legalization Is Bringing an End to the ‘Wild West’ of Weed

Across the US in 2018, 200,000 to 250,000 people were estimated to be working in the $10.4 billion dollar legal cannabis industry. It’s projected that by 2021, one cannabis job will exist for every 1,000 people in the US. That’s roughly 325,700 jobs nationwide. While it’s clear that the growing legal cannabis industry is yielding winners and losers, reporter Danielle Simone Brand explains that legal weed has also made it possible for some people to switch from being employed by quasi-legal or criminal enterprises to above-board businesses. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Brand to learn more about the new career paths being created by cannabis legalization.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.