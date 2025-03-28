The ‘Legend of Zelda’ Live-Action Movie Has a Release Date, and Here Are the Top 10 — I’m Kidding, but the Date Is Real

As a fellow Waypoint lad poignantly said, “Nintendo today app paying off already.” And it’s true! We now have a set release date for the impending Legend of Zelda movie. It will be March 26, 2027. I could’ve pulled the ol’ “Fill the first two paragraphs with nonsense and take all day to give you simple information” games media trick. But, eh, y’all deserve better. This time, anyway. I was considering doing a mock listicle telling you the TOP 10 ZELDA CHARACTERS WE’D LIKE TO SEE IN THE MOVIE. But, I don’t want to be but so antagonistic in a day.

And now, since you’re here, you’re trapped. Because I can’t end this article until I get to a certain word count, so welcome to my favorite golf course: “Filibuster Fairway.” You know, I once saw an outlet make a Legend of Zelda movie listicle like the one I joked about. Two of the entries on that list were “Zelda” and “Ganondorf.” In an article about potential characters fans would like to see in the movie. You mean to tell me people want to see Zelda in Legend of Zelda? Wow!

But, it’s not their fault. Unfortunately, these are the great “games journalism hits” we have to abide by. Hell, I wouldn’t be writing this right now if I didn’t have to. But, the audience sees “Zelda,” they click, you live to fight another day as an outlet. You eat good off of easy wins and then turn around and do the weird shit. At least, that’s what we do. I can’t speak for other outlets, obviously.

can’t wait until they inevitably cast tom holland or Timothée Chalamet as link in the ‘legend of zelda’ movie

Because you know they’re going to do it. I like Tom Holland, and even I was like, “…Not sure about Nathan Drake, though.” Hilariously enough, Chalamet wouldn’t be an awful choice for Link in The Legend of Zelda movie. Mainly, I just want to know if Link is gonna talk. Or if Nintendo still has trauma from those CD-i games. …And that cartoon. Now, Ganondorf is an interesting casting experiment.

Tonally, I’d rather Nintendo choose an extreme and stick to it. Either everyone’s gonna be a goofy-ass Quips McGee meme lord à la the CD-i games. Or, it’ll go the Studio Ghibli/Princess Mononoke route and be quiet, reflective, serious, and “epic” in scope and ambition. Either way, I’m cautiously excited for the Legend of Zelda movie!