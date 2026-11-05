Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Best Dungeon Order For First Playthrough

After months of waiting, players can finally dive into The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2 and begin making their way through the game’s long list of dungeons.

Ocarina of Time – Best Dungeon ORder

Screenshot: Nintendo

Unlike Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Ocarina of Time doesn’t offer players the ability to tackle the game’s main tasks in any order. There are some parts of the game that feel more open world and provide flexibility, but it’s a bit more on rails than modern Zelda fans may be used to.

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That said, there is still some player choice in the order that Link chooses to tackle each dungeon. Some specific dungeons do need to be tackled in a certain order, especially early on. The first three dungeons will proceed in a specific order since they act as part of an extended tutorial that will help give Link the key items and skills he needs for the rest of the adventure.

Once players take control of adult Link, they will have a bit more freedom and could potenially feel intimidated or confused about which path to take. For gamers who want a bit of guidance on these decisions during their first play through of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, we have a recommended order to tackle the dungeons in.

Note that some players may consider the dungeon names to be spoilers, so proceed with caution. We have left out the items that are earned in each dungeon and who the main bosses are to maintain some level of surprise and tension for players who want to follow the guide.

With all of that in mind, here is our recommended path and order for how to tackle each dungeon in the Ocarina of Time during your first play through:

Inside the Deku Tree

Dodongo’s Cavern

Inside Jabu-Jabu’s Belly

Temple of Time

Forest Temple

Fire Temple

Ice Cavern

Water Temple

Bottom of the Well

Shadow Temple

Spirit Temple

Ganon’s Castle

Each dungeon in Ocarina of Time also includes a key item that Link will find to grow more powerful or unlock new movement and exploration skills after the item has been earned. That should be just about everything players need to know as they start their journey through the world.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time news, updates, and guides.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.