Skid Row has a new frontman, and he’s a former Broadway star. After a two-year touring hiatus, the legendary 80s hard Rock band has tapped Justin Sargent as their new singer.

Sargent is an accomplished stage performer who made his Broadway debut in 2011’s Rock of Ages. He’s also starred in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, as well as Bonnie and Clyde. Now, he’ll hit the road with Skid Row for a run of concerts in Spring 2027.

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The band also dropped a new cover of the Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” with Sargent on vocals. This is your first taste of what to expect when the band hits the road. See that msuic video, as well as the band’s iupcoming tour dsateds, bweloew.

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3/20 — New Buffalo, MI — Four Winds Casino

4/2 — Kansas City, MO — VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s

4/3 — Welch, MN — Island Event Center

4/9 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods

4/10 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata

4/16 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

4/17 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy Casino

4/18 — Shelton, WA — Little Creek Casino

4/23 — Quapaw, OK — Downstream Casino

4/24 — Grant, OK — Choctaw Casino

5/9 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville

5/14 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple

5/29 — Niagara Falls, ON — OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

9/25 — French Lick, IN — French Lick Resort

Broadway star Justin Sargent is the new singer of skid row

Skid Row has had a handful of vocalists over the years. The band’s first frontman was Matt Fallon. After one year, he exited, and Sebastian Bach stepped in. The band split up in 1996, but then reformed in ’99 without Bach. This time, they had Johnny Solinger behind the mic.

Solinger left the band in 2015, and they’ve had three main vocalists since then: Tony Harnell, ZP Theart, and Erik Grönwall. Over the years, iconic metal singers like Rob Halford (Judas Priest) and Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) have also stepped up to perform with Skid Row.

Now, the band has picked up Sargent, something bassist Rachel Bolan is thrilled about. “Honestly, for me, it felt like he had been here from the beginning as soon as he walked in the room,” Bolan said in a press release shared by . “He was one of us. A lifer. Then he sang with so much power and conviction, it blew me away. It was amazing.”

Sargent also issued a statement saying: “I’ve been singing Skid Row songs for years, but never imagined I’d actually be joining the band! It’s an incredible honor to be part of something with such a legendary history. The chemistry and energy we’ve found together over the past several months has been amazing.”

He then added, “I have tremendous respect for the band’s legacy, but I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. I can’t wait to get out there, connect with the fans, and give them everything I’ve got. Let’s go!”

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images