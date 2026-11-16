Legendary 80s Metal Band Announces Permanent Split After 40 Years, Rules Out Ever Reuniting

Nuclear Assault, a formidable 80s thrash band, has announced they’ve broken up. The news comes 40 years after releasing their debut album.

In a “ ” to their “fans worldwide”, the band made it clear their split is permanent. They also ruled out ever reuniting for any reason. “For more than 40 years, Nuclear Assault has been a part of the lives of metal fans around the world,” the statement began. “From the early days of playing small clubs to performing on stages across the globe, we’ve had an incredible journey that few bands ever get to experience.”

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“We’ve shared our music, our energy, and our passion with generations of fans, and we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished together,” the message continued. “But every journey eventually reaches its end, and for Nuclear Assault, that time has come.”

Iconic thrash metal band Nuclear Assault has broken up

The band then stated, in no uncertain terms, that they are done. There will be no more tours, concerts, or new music. “We want to make it absolutely clear that Nuclear Assault has officially come to an end,” the band asserted. “There will be no reunions, no farewell tours, no future live performances, and no new studio recordings. This chapter of our lives is permanently closed.”

“This decision does not diminish the incredible history we’ve shared or the appreciation we have for everyone who helped make it possible. Quite the opposite,” the announcement continued. “We look back on more than four decades of music, memories, and experiences with tremendous pride and gratitude.”

The members of Nuclear Assault also took some time to show gratitude for all the support they’ve received. “To all the fans who bought our records, attended our concerts, wore our shirts, and supported us throughout the years,” the band stated. “We cannot thank you enough. Your dedication helped take four guys with a passion for aggressive music from the clubs of New York City to stages around the world.”

Nuclear Assault has split up multiple times, but they say this breakup is for good

“Although Nuclear Assault will never take the stage together again, the music isn’t going anywhere,” the statement added. “Our recordings, remastered releases, and videos will remain for longtime fans to enjoy and for future generations to discover.”

Finally, the message concluded: “Nuclear Assault‘s story has been written. There are no more chapters to come, but the music and the legacy will live on. To every fan, in every country, who has ever been a part of this journey, we offer our deepest and most sincere thanks. Thank you for over 40 years of unwavering support.”

The members of Nuclear Assault then signed their message: “With respect and gratitude,

Dan Lilker, John Connelly, Anthony Bramante, [and] Glenn Evan.”

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Photo courtesy of Getty Images