Legendary Animation Studio Toei Animation Is Helping Indie Games Come To Life. Meet ‘Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO-‘

Toei Animations has done work on basically all of our favorite anime projects. One Piece, Dragon Ball, Digimon Adventure. You name it, there’s a good chance that this studio has worked on a project involving it. But one thing they’ve never really done before is video game publishing, but that’s recently changed. This 77-year-old studio recently helped publish an indie game on Steam by the name of NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain. Now, they’re back and helping Nestopi Inc. publish Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO-, a survival adventure game that looks stunning in motion. The best part of this new announcement? They’re giving players immediate access to the demo so players can jump right in and see what this one is all about.

Screenshot: Nestopi Inc./TOEI ANIMATION Co.,Ltd

Yukinori Has Been Falsely Accused of Murder in ‘Re:Ver Project -Tokyo-’, and It’s Up to Us To Clear His Name

Rather than being yet another post-apocalyptic or fantasy survival game, Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO- takes place in the present day. Our main character, Yukinori, has been falsely accused of murder. At this point, he needs to do whatever he can to avoid being caught by the police. Finding and crafting items, surviving off the lay of the land, and finding items that can help clear our name. That’s the main goal of this new IP from Nestopi Inc. and Toei Animations, and it’s looking incredible so far. Rather than just publishing this game, however, Toei Animations is helping with the production, and that quality is quickly seen.

Characters look and move incredibly fluidly, and the design of the world is fantastic. I’m hoping that before things go south for Yukinori, we’ll have an opportunity to just explore the city for a while. Throw on some music, and this could be a great way to chill out and relax. As long as you’re not getting chased down by the police or whoever else may be after you, that is. Seeing a media giant work with an indie company warms my heart. This new IP from Toei and Nestopi has me intrigued, and I’m eagerly anticipating it. The premise sounds great, and the idea of having a survival game that breaks out of the norm is always welcome. With a tentative Winter 2025 release window, we’ve got time to dive into the demo and see what Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO- has to show us.