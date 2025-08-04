Legendary Drum ‘N’ Bass Duo Announce Breakup After 15 Years

Legendary drum ‘n’ bass act My Nu Leng are breaking up. The duo announced on social media last week, thanking fans for their support and revealing a final concert for this coming Friday, Aug. 8. “Thank you,” the band’s statement began. “After 15 incredible years of touring, producing, and living our dreams… It’s time for us to close the My Nu Leng chapter.”

“We are grateful for every moment, the early sets in tiny clubs and sleeping on promoters’ floors to the festivals and shows around the world. We will forever be proud of everything we have achieved together,” My Nu Leng went on to state. “Thank you to every promoter that booked us, the labels who believed in us, and every single person who bought a ticket and streamed or downloaded our music.”

“Biggest love to you all,” added the duo — composed of Jammo and Tommy — then offering details on their last performance: “Our final show together will be at Boomtown, Friday 8th August.” Finally, the pair encourages fans to follow their respective Instagram accounts for updates on their “solo projects.”

“My Nu Leng, the Bristol-based duo of Tommy Jackson and Jammo Irving, have been key figures in UK electronic music since their breakout in 2012,” reads a bio for the electronic music team. “Known for their high-octane, genre-blurring DJ sets, they blend bass, breakbeats, techno, and rave elements, creating an electrifying experience that’s taken them worldwide.”

“With releases on MTA, Black Butter, and Shogun Audio, and support from top DJs, their legacy includes playing major festivals like Glastonbury and Boomtown,” My Nu Leng’s bio continues. “They also run their label, Maraki, showcasing new talent. With their 10th anniversary approaching, My Nu Leng continue to innovate, keeping the rave spirit alive and thriving.”

At this time, it does not appear that either Tommy or Jammo has personally commented on the news.