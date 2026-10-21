Legendary Hip-Hop DJ, Funkmaster Flex, Gets Into Physical Altercation at NBA Game, Video Shows

As we near the end of October each year, that means the NBA is back. The 2026-2027 season kicked off this week on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with the defending champions taking on LeBron James and his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The defending champions, the New York Knicks, raised their championship banner above Madison Square Garden and received their rings ahead of the opening game. The first game of the season wasn’t the only excitement that occurred at the legendary venue on Tuesday.

Funkmaster Flex is known for pioneering the first-ever hip-hop radio show in New York on Hot 97 in 1992. He attended the NBA tip-off game, posting his excitement to his Instagram story throughout the night. Early Wednesday morning, the DJ posted a video of the altercation on his Instagram from the night before. You know how these things go, though. It’s hard to tell what is going on from the poorly filmed videos. We have to rely on the video caption from Funkmaster Flex himself rather than the footage.

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The New York DJ quickly defended himself on social media, sharing footage directly to his page. The caption reads, “Is this where I got punched in the face? Yeah right! I didn’t see that part!” Indeed, we didn’t see that part, as the video didn’t capture much.

Funkmaster Flex Gives Little To No Context

Flex claims the other guy works for a record company, but doesn’t elaborate on this. He posted, “Is that record company guy upset? Isn’t he a guy that promotes records? You mad at me? Why you chase me like that, Shadow?” From this, it appears evident that the other man’s name or nickname might be Shadow.

Apparently, at one point, the two discussed the possibility of Flex suing the man. To this, Flex posted, “I did not say I was gonna sue! Why did Shadow say, ‘Hit me first so I can sue you?’” Funkmaster wrapped up his reactionary post with, “Why you say ‘I’m a broke n***a,’ you trying to get a money grab off me? You threw a drink at me? Thursday! 7 p.m.! Hot 97!”

In one angle of the fight, the legendary New York DJ can be seen wearing all black, dashing across the room towards someone. Then, the camera dips behind someone’s back out of view. At the end of this video, Funkmaster Flex winds up on the ground, but it’s unclear if that’s from the altercation or from the police and security guards that are now involved. After bringing the DJ to his feet, another video captures security and an NYPD officer attempting to shove the DJ out of the doorway as he continues to yell at the man.

On Thursday, at 7 p.m. ET on Hot 97 in New York, we’ll hear the legendary DJ tell the tale himself live on air. It’s sure to be one of his most memorable moments on air in the last 33 years of his career.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images