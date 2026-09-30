Legendary Mariah Carey and Destiny’s Child Producer Manuel Seal Has Died

Legendary producer Manuel Seal has died. He was 66. The acclaimed hitmaker spent his illustrious career working with major artists like TLC and Destiny’s Child. He was also one of the creative minds behind Mariah Carey’s chart-topping song “We Belong Together”.

The news was shared by Seal’s fellow award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri. The pair had been longtime friends and often worked together. “I really hate that I have to post this,” Dupri wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “I’ve been sitting with it for about two hours this afternoon. My brother, Manuel Seal, passed away.”

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“I know how we all loved his energy, and I know how we always wanted him around,” Dupri continued. So knowledgeable and truly one of the most talented people I’ve ever been around, together we created the sound of So So Def. I’m gonna really miss you, Big E

Sending all my prayers and love to your family.”

Manuel Seal helped to make Mariah Carey’s #1 song “We Belong Together”

In the post caption, Dupri added more comments about his late peer. “Today I lost the first person to really understand me musically, Manuel Seal,” Dupri penned. “He had [an] answer for every one of my ideas; that’s how he became the voice, singing funkdafied.”

Dupri went on to say of Seal, “He had a spirit and a presence that I never wanted to leave me. I used to try to do as much as I could when he was there, because the one thing he taught me was that the more you know, the better it’s gonna sound.”

Duprio then concluded this post: “[Every time] we spoke, we always ended the conversation by saying I love you, so at least I know he knew, and he knows. I’m so hurt, but I also thank God for blessing me with the experience. May your soul rest in peace, Big E.”

Down in the post comments, fans have offered sympathetic messages in honor of Seal. Everyone from Tamar Braxton to Jazze Pha has commented on how shocked and saddened they are over his passing.

At this time, it does not appear that Seal’s cause of death has been disclosed.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images