Legendary Music Manager Peter Katsis, Who Worked With Limp Bizkit and The Smashing Pumpkins, Has Died

Legendary music manager Peter Katsis, who worked with bands like Limp Bizkit and the Smashing Pumpkins, has died. He was 69. According to Billboard, a representative for Katsis told the outlet that his cause of death was heart failure.

Katsis was born in Chicago, Illinois, in the late 50s. He got his start in music management in the 1980s and is credited with discovering the legendary industrial metal band Ministry. In addition to the aforementioned bands, over the years Katsis worked with many high-profile acts. Backstreet Boys, Korn, Enrique Iglesias, Snoop Dogg, and Audioslave are just a few.

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Between 2009 and 2026, Katsis managed artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Morrissey, and Liz Phair. Most recently, he’d been managing Bush, 5 Seconds of Summer, Fever 333, Jane’s Addiction, The Clockworks, and others.

Many of the artists that Peter Katsis worked with are sharing tributes to him online

A friend of Katsis, music mogul Mark Beaven, confirmed the news of his death and penned a heartfelt tribute. “Sharing the sad news that OG legendary manager, Peter Katsis, passed this AM,” Beaven wrote in a post on social media. “He was a gentleman, knew his music properly, cared, and showed up for what and who mattered. He made things better.” Rossdale then concluded by saying that Katsis “will be much missed.”

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan penned a tribute to Katsis as well. “Heartbroken that Pete is gone. I’ll always cherish his intense candor and deep love of great music; which was infectious. And he deserves immense credit for helping to usher in the alternative revolution of the 80’s and 90’s and beyond. He was truly one of a kind. One of us. And Chicago royalty through and through.”

Bush singer Gavin Rossdale also memorialized Katsis. “Peter was a force of nature,” Rossdale told Billboard. “He lifted me up personally like no other, and he drove our band towards the stars at all times. He will be deeply missed.”

Finally, the band that started it all, Ministry, posted about Katsis on their Instagram page, following the news of his death. “He was our first manager in 1981,” the message read. “May your next journey be as prodigious as this one. We (Ministry camp) loved you. Safe travels my friend.”

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage