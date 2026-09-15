Legendary NYC Hardcore Punk Band Isn’t Sure About Continuing Without Their Late Frontman, Even Though It’s What He Wanted

The music world lost a true legend in Lou Koller, who passed away this year. Sadly, the frontman for New York City hardcore punk icons Sick of It All lost this battle with cancer. Now, in new comments, his brother and bandmate Pete Koller claims that Lou wanted the band to keep going. They are unsure what that might look like, however.

In a post on Instagram, Pete spoke directly to fans about his brother’s wishes. “Before Lou passed, he said a couple of things that he wanted us to do. He wanted us to keep the band going, and I’m not sure how we’re gonna do that, but we’re working on it.”

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Pete continued, “And he wanted to tell everyone thank you for giving him such an amazing life. Touring the world, your job is playing your favorite music, stuff like that.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Pete thanks fans who contributed to fundraising efforts for Lou’s medical expenses. He also teased that, even with Lou gone, Sick of It All has some stuff on the horizon. “Anyway, we have some things in the works,” he said. “And I will keep you all posted. And thanks again for your support.”

Lou Koller passed away in July 2026 at the age of 61

A NYC hardcore godfather, Lou Koller died in July 2026. He’d been battling cancer for some time. Following his death, his bandmates issued a heartfelt announcement message and tribute to his legacy. “It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,” the band wrote in a joint statement. “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.”

“This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band,” they continued. “And Lou’s camaraderie, commitment, and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

Sick of It All added, “At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years.”

Finally, the band added, “His battle is over now, and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.

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