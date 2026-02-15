Legendary Producer Havoc Reveals Possible Collab Album With Kanye West and Travis Scott

When you think of the best collab albums of all time, which ones come to mind? Method Man and Redman’s Blackout!, Mos Def and Talib Kweli’s Black Star, or Raekwon and Ghostface Killah’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx are quick frontrunners. For more modern fans, Drake and Future or Offset and 21 Savage have strong outings with their respective albums. Of course, Kanye West also immediately comes to mind with Watch The Throne alongside Jay-Z.

Ye has been no stranger to a collab album. He has two under his belt with Ty Dolla $ign and one with Kid Cudi in addition to his work with Hov. Now, as he looks to rehab his image, what better way to drum up hype than work with one of the biggest rappers in the world?

Videos by VICE

In a February 2026 conversation with Complex, Havoc, one half of the legendary Mobb Deep, opened up about his work on The Life Of Pablo. There, he let out that he had also done recent work for Kanye West. However, it’s not just any Kanye record. Apparently, it’s in service to a potential collab album with Travis Scott.

Havoc Teases Potential Collaboration Album With Kanye West and Travis Scott

“Recently, I did a track—I don’t want to blow up the spot and say it just in case it never comes out. But I will say he’s working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott, and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far,” Havoc teases.

However, the “Hell On Earth” producer admits that Kanye West is also the kind of artist to work on something and may never use it. Sometimes, the best-case scenario is that he revisits it years later and does something with the beat. “He’s very selective. When I was there, though he had already picked what would make [‘The Life Of Pablo’], he would have me work on more tracks because you never know with this guy; he might use it five years later,” he said.

As far as the potential collab album with Travis Scott, it wouldn’t be too surprising. They’ve already worked in the past on a record like Yeezus before the Houston rapper/producer blew up. Moreover, he’s also helped Kanye West with his slow reemergence back into the spotlight. Back in November 2025, Scott brought Ye out for a guest performance in Japan, where he went through a medley of his biggest hits.