Legendary Rapper and Mobb Deep Member Prodigy Has Passed Away

This afternoon rappers across social media platforms have begun to eulogize legendary Queens rapper and Mobb Deep member Prodigy. Mobb Deep rose to fame in the early 90s with their album The Infamous but had already made a name for themselves in the New York hip-hop scene. News of Prodigy’s death first started to circulate when fellow Queens native Nas posted a photo of the rapper with the message “QB RIP King P.”

A statement from his publicist was issued shortly after:

It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep.

Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.The exact causes of death have yet to be determined.

We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.