Legendary Rock Band Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Following Medical Issues

On October 30, 2026, legendary Canadian hard rock band Triumph posted a message on their social media pages. In the message, the band announced that they unfortunately have to cancel the remainder of the Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour. This news shocks fans, as they’ve waited a long time to see this legendary group reunite.

This was Triumph’s first reunion tour in 33 years. Despite this cancellation, they successfully recently reunited for the first leg of the 50th anniversary tour. The first leg ran from April through June, hitting key stops across the US and Canada. On November 17, the band was set to embark on the second leg of the tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and move across the country back into their homeland, Canada. In December, the band was set to perform in London.

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Triumph’s announcement on Instagram reads, “It is with deep disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the remaining 2026 RELOADED Tour dates dude to sudden and unexpected medical circumstances affecting the band. With the second leg of the tour set to begin in just under three weeks, these circumstances prevent us from being able to rehearse and move forward with the current shows as planned.”

They added, “We recognize that this announcement comes on short notice, and sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause.”

A Heartfelt Message To Their Fans

They penned the next section of the post to their die-hard fan base. “To our fans: thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support. We’ve always known that TRIUMPH has the best fans in the world, and are continually humbled by the love you show us. Your support means more than we can put into lyrics, especially during difficult times like this.”

They wrapped up the message with some positivity to ease the worry of diehard fans. “Thankfully, the outlook is positive, and we will be back on stage with you as soon as possible.”

In 2025, two of the core members of the rock band returned for the tour. Their former guitarist and singer Rik Emmett reunited with drummer-vocalist Gil Moore. Together, the two sang the band’s biggest hits, such as “Lay It On The Line” and “Somebody’s Out There”. Their original core bassist, Mike Levine, nearly joined the reunion tour as well. Due to health concerns, he was unfortunately unable to participate. He has been contributing to their 50th anniversary activities and recordings but didn’t join the first leg of the tour.

Additionally, previous contributors to the band joined the band on the tour. This included guitarist Phil X, bassist Todd Kerns, and drummer-keyboardist Brent Fitz.

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