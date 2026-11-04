Legendary Rock Band Teases New Music After Releasing One of The Darkest Albums of Their Career

Despite making a devastating album about the anxieties of death, The Cure aren’t showing any signs of stopping. In a message left on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 6 show, 67-year old Robert Smith teased that the band is far from hanging it up. Instead, they’re actually planning another big tour in 2027 after wrapping up a lengthy stint on the road supporting their 2024 album Songs of a Lost World.

With one tour down and a litany of festivals knocked down, Smith said they want even more. Additionally, he teased that The Cure might even have some more music locked and loaded for next year too. “I’m looking forward to more Cure concerts in 2027. Of course, I’m not allowed to say where or when yet, but I’m confident they will be bursting with new songs. Watch this space,” Smith cryptically teased.

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All of this came on the heels of a lengthy 16-year drought without an album until 2024. Then, they released Songs of a Lost World, where Smith and the band mused over grief and death. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” in particular saw him agonize over the loss of his brother, both lyrically and musically.

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“I didn’t want the words to dominate the song, in a way that the music can become a backdrop to what you’re singing. In this, I think the music is more important than what I’m singing in a way. It’s a very difficult song to sing. People say ‘cathartic’ too much, but it was. It allowed me to deal with it, and I think it’s helped me enormously,” The Cure frontman said at the time of the album’s release.

This isn’t the first time Robert Smith teased more music either. In fact, the fan response to Songs of a Lost World proved to be extremely encouraging for the band. Consequently, he revealed that they’ve actually got two more albums from The Cure just waiting to be released.

“There is another album which is pretty much ready to go. It’s sort of its companion piece,” Smith told Danielle Perry of Absolute Radio. “And then there’s a third one which is completely different. It’s really kind of random stuff, it’s like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really, really good actually, it’s just very, very different.”

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